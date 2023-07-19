Realme C53 with 108MP primary camera launched; Why YOU should buy it?

The Realme C53 is a budget phone by Realme with a 108-megapixel camera, 90Hz display, and 5,000mAh battery. It gives exceptional value for money at a price under Rs 11,000 thanks to its high-caliber specs.

As the newest member of the company's line of budget smartphones, the Realme C53 was introduced in India today. A 108-megapixel main sensor serves as the focal point of the twin back cameras on the new Realme C-series smartphone. The Realme C53 boasts a 90Hz refresh rate water drop notch display. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. The Realme C53 has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB and up to 6GB of RAM.

With a 6.74-inch HD display and a 90Hz refresh rate, it provides crisper images and smoother scrolling. The UNISOC T612 SoC processor, which powers the phone, offers adequate performance for routine activities.

There are two RAM and storage options for the Realme C53. Both 4GB and 128GB of storage as well as 6GB and 64GB of storage are options. The phone also includes 12GB of Dynamic RAM, which aids with multitasking and fluid app operation.

The Realme C53's 108MP main camera makes it stand out in the photography department. In order to improve photographic capabilities, it also incorporates a B&W lens. There is an 8MP front camera for taking selfies.The phone has a sizable 5,000mAh battery, which should offer sufficient juice for the whole day. Additionally, it supports 18W fast charging, enabling speedy recharging of the smartphone.

The Realme C53's operating system, realme UI T Edition, is based on Android 13. This gives access to the most recent features and upgrades and offers a user-friendly interface.The Realme C53 has 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C connection, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for safe unlocking in terms of connectivity.

The Realme C53 comes in two variations and costs less than Rs 10,000. The entry-level model costs Rs 9,999 and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is also available and costs Rs 10,999. The Realme C53 will be on sale for the first time on July 26 at noon on realme.com, Flipkart, and retail locations. Champion Gold and Champion Black are the two colour options for the smartphone.

The Realme C53 is an all-around feature-rich smartphone with a high-resolution camera, a fluid display, a long-lasting battery, and plenty of storage possibilities. Considering its low cost, it provides good value for the money.

