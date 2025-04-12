Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which mid-range smartphone is worth your money?

Read Full Article

The Vivo V50e, another mid-range V series model that Vivo has introduced in India, is drawing a lot of interest due to its svelte design, enhanced camera, and large battery. However, there are several feature-rich smartphones that directly compete with the Vivo V50e in the Rs. 30,000 price range. The new Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which has been causing a stir in the mid-range smartphone market, is one such deserving rival. Thus, see how the Vivo V50e stacks up against the Nothing Phone 3a Pro in terms of features and characteristics if you're searching for smartphones within a comparable price range.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Design

Despite being made of plastic, the Vivo V50e has a sleek appearance and weighs only 186 grams. On the other hand, the glass back and large circular camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro make it bigger. Even though it's made of plastic, it has IP68 and IP69 classifications to protect against dust and water. Nevertheless, while having an IP64 rating, the Phone 3a Pro is not as resilient to water.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Display

The Vivo V50e's display is a 6.77 FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. In contrast, the Phone 3a Pro has a 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 3000 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Processor and other details

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 8GB of RAM fuel the Vivo V50e's performance. However, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and comparable 8GB RAM power the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. With the Essential Key, the smartphone gains AI-powered capabilities including voice note transcription, automated classification, and reminder setup. Circle to Search, AI note aid, AI transcription, AI expander, and many other more user-friendly AI capabilities are included on the V50e.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Camera

The Vivo V50e has two cameras for photography: an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS capability. A 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom make comprise the triple-camera configuration of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Both the Phone 3a Pro and the Vivo V50e have a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Battery and price

The Vivo V50e's 5600mAh battery, which supports 90W rapid charging, provides extended performance. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 5000mAh battery that can be charged at 50W. The Vivo V50e comes at a starting price of Rs.28999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage.

