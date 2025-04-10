Vivo V50e launch today: Check time, expected specs, price & more

Read Full Article

The Vivo V50e, the company's next mainstream smartphone from the V series, is scheduled to arrive in market. The phone is known to include a 50-megapixel front camera and an ultraslim quad curve display, and it is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000. Additionally, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor is anticipated to power it. At noon today, the Vivo V50e will make its debut in India. The phone will be sold on Flipkart, Vivo's main online shop, and other major retail locations nationwide following the formal announcement.

Vivo V50e launch today: What to expect?

It looks like the Vivo V50e will be a strong mid-range competitor. The gadget has a glass back, a curved frame, and a sleek, elegant appearance. The new sand-textured surface, which is only available in the blue version, is a noteworthy addition. Other color options will include pink, white, and gray. The design still has the recognizable pendulum-style back camera setup that is a defining feature of Vivo's V-series.

The V50e was designed to last and has IP68 and IP69 certifications, providing strong resistance to water and dust. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which powers the V50e, promises strong performance for both multitasking and daily duties. This is complemented with a sizable 5,600mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, which is noteworthy for a mid-tier device.

Another strength is anticipated to be imaging capabilities. It has been verified that the front-facing camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with Eye Autofocus. According to reports, the gadget would include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear panel in addition to a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization.

Vivo V50e: Expected price

Only after the official launch will the Vivo V50e's price in India be made public. It is expected to fall within the same price range as the Vivo V40e, which made its debut at Rs 28,999. The Vivo V50e is anticipated to retail for less than Rs 30,000, considering that the Vivo V50 begins at Rs 34,999.

