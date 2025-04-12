OnePlus 13T design OUT? Compact build, massive battery and more (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Later this month, OnePlus plans to release the OnePlus 13T, its next smartphone. The business has been teasing the device on the Chinese social media site Weibo, although an official launch date has not yet been revealed. Louis Lee, the president of OnePlus China, recently posted some important design insights and reaffirmed that the forthcoming product will prioritize providing a lightweight form factor without sacrificing battery capacity.

Lee's post claims that the OnePlus 13T would weigh under 185 grams and have a battery capacity of above 6,000mAh. Compared to the flagship OnePlus 13, which weighs more than 210 grams, this is noticeably lighter. Lee also said that the phone would have a "Action Button," which is unique for this small series, as well as metal frames and curved edges.

The term "real 50:50 balance weight treatment" refers to the phone's balanced weight distribution in spite of its huge battery, according to the makers. In the teaser article, Lee stated, "The feel is quite amazing, and you will know how great the feel of OnePlus is when you hold it."

Also Read | OnePlus 13T launch teased: Smartphone coming in April 2025 | Here's what you can expect

The OnePlus 13T is said to have a smaller display than its older brother in addition to a smaller battery. A 6.3-inch panel is suggested by persistent leaks, even though the business has not yet verified the screen size. The phone, which the firm claims is intended for those who like small phones without compromising performance or durability, is being marketed as the "Mini" version of the OnePlus 13.

In 2025, there appears to be a general industry trend toward cellphones that are lighter, thinner, and have larger batteries. With the 13T, OnePlus seems to be following suit by combining mobility with reliable internal hardware.

Also Read | Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

It's interesting to note that earlier this month, OnePlus quietly revealed the 13T's April release date in a humorous April Fools' Day video. Since then, the brand has steadily released teaser posts, but an official launch invite or event confirmation is still needed.

Latest Videos