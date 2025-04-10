Google’s Pixel 8 now at Rs 23,500 only for iPhone users; Check Flipkart deal details

Read Full Article

One name that frequently springs to mind when considering high-end smartphones with cameras is the Google Pixel. Many people cannot afford these gadgets since they are typically more expensive than standard Android phones. The good news is that the Google Pixel 8 has recently experienced a considerable price cut, making it much more affordable if you want to migrate from iOS to Android and are eyeing a Pixel smartphone but don't have a budget in the thousands.

Notably, Google introduced the Pixel 9 series last year, which unavoidably resulted in lower prices for the previous versions. For those hoping to get a Google Pixel 8 at a lower cost, this is an amazing chance. Flipkart, an online retailer, has significantly reduced the cost of this smartphone. For those who enjoy taking pictures and videos, this gadget is a great option. Let's examine its amazing qualities and the specifics of the deals that are now accessible.

Google Pixel 8: Check details of offer

The 256GB Google Pixel 8 is currently available for Rs 82,999 on Flipkart. However, you can now get it for just Rs 47,999 because of a substantial 42% discount. Additionally, you will earn 5% cashback if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. If you want to move from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, you can get this one for as little as Rs 23,500 by using Flipkart's exchange offer. Customers who trade in their outdated handsets might receive up to Rs 26,200 from the firm.

The effective price of the smartphone would drop to Rs 23,299 if you have an iPhone 13 in good condition and can swap it for Rs 24,700. Remember that the physical quality and functionality of your previous phone will affect the exchange value.

Google Pixel 8: Features and specifications

The Google Pixel 8 is water and dust proof thanks to its IP68 rating and stylish metal frame design. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch OLED screen that refreshes at a steady 120 Hz. Android 14 comes pre-installed, however it is also upgradeable to the most recent versions.

The Google Tensor G4 processor, which powers the gadget, improves performance. In addition to a 10.5MP front camera for selfies and video chats, the Pixel 8 has a dual camera system with 50 + 48 megapixel sensors. The phone's 4700mAh battery, which supports 27W rapid charging, powers the device.

