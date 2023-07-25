Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    Samsung will host its second major event of the year on July 26 wherein the company is expected to launch next-gen foldables, a new tablet and a smartwatch. Specifications, price and images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were already leaked way before launch.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are the newest foldable smartphones that Samsung expects to introduce at its Unpacked presentation on July 26. Recent leaks have revealed information about these cutting-edge gadgets' cost, which is expected to extend to the Indian market as well.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will start at 95,000 in India, according to a leak. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will, on the other hand, start at Rs 1,43,500. Another report indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 5's basic model would feature 128GB of storage while the Galaxy Z Fold 5's base model will have 256GB.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to include a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED core display and a 6.2-inch cover display. According to reports, both panels feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship foldable's internal hardware is probably going to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to include three back cameras, each with a 50M main sensor. It could have a 10MP camera and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch HD cover display. Additionally, it will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. According to reports, it has a 3,700mAh battery.

    On July 26, the firm will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, during which it will introduce its newest line of foldable phones. At its next event, the business is anticipated to introduce its premium tablet series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as its next-generation smartwatch series, branded the Galaxy Watch 6 Series, in addition to the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series smartphones.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
