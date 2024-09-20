Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Minor rape victim, returning home with family, shot dead in Sambhal; accused was out on bail

    In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a 14-year-old girl, accompanied by her family, was shot dead allegedly by a man accused of raping her in the village in February.

    In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a 14-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by a man accused of raping her in the village in February. The accused was reportedly out on bail. The disturbing incident unfolded on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to home with her family. The victim had traveled from Ghaziabad with her mother, and was returning home late at night on a motorcycle with her brother when the miscreants shot her dead in Bhamauri Patti village.

    According to a report by the Indian Express, the accused, 20, who was accompanied by his maternal uncle, intercepted the victim when she was heading to her village along with her mother and brother at around 10.30 pm on September 18, police said.

    Victim's brother said that the attackers pulled his sister down by her hair and shot her.

    The accused shot her twice from point-blank range, killing her on the spot. Her brother and mother survived unscathed, police added.

    The police said the accused was arrested in February this year for allegedly abducting and raping the girl. His maternal uncle was also arrested for alleging abetting the crime. Both were released on bail a few days ago, they added.

    “The family, which belongs to the village, shifted to Ghaziabad last year and the accused lived there. He worked as a labourer. The father had lodged the FIR at a Ghaziabad police station on February 23 this year for the abduction and rape of his daughter. The Ghaziabad police had arrested him and his uncle who were released on bail on September 6,” said Shrish Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Sambhal, reported Indian Express.

    While police are actively searching for the miscreants, the incident has caused a stir in the area.

