Tirupati Laddoo Row: Plea in SC claims devotees' sentiments hurt, seeks protection of Hindu practices

The Supreme Court has received a petition challenging the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati laddoos, with the petitioner arguing that the practice violates Hindu religious customs and deeply hurts the sentiments of devotees.

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddoos reached the Supreme Court on Friday (Sep 20), with a lawyer filing a petition claiming that this practice violates core Hindu religious customs and deeply offends the sentiments of countless devotees who regard the 'prasad' as a sacred offering. The petitioner argued that the reported presence of animal fat in the laddoos reflects broader systemic problems within temple administration and emphasized the need to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu religious practices.

The controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, claimed that animal fat was used in the preparation of the highly sought-after laddoos, distributed as 'prasad' at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSR Congress government's tenure. The Andhra Pradesh government supported the claim by referencing a report from a Gujarat laboratory, which found traces of beef tallow, fish oil, and lard (pig fat) in the ghee used for making the laddoos.

In a letter petition addressed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, lawyer Satyam Singh expressed that the allegations regarding the prasad at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-managed temple have deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees. He contended that the reported use of animal fat in the laddoos violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion and the right to practice religious customs.

The petition asserts that the Tirupati incident reflects broader systemic issues within temple administration and calls for dedicated, culturally sensitive management of temples. The lawyer who submitted the letter has requested the protection of Hindu religious practices and proper oversight of sacred institutions, urging the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter.

Union Health Minister Nadda stated on Friday that he had contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to request a comprehensive report on the Tirupati laddoo controversy. He mentioned that the Centre would review the situation and take appropriate action.

Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddoos during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, sparking a major political controversy. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political advantage, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to back this assertion.

On Thursday, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy stated that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory confirmed the adulteration of ghee samples from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body responsible for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. He presented a lab report claiming to show the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and "fish oil" in the ghee, with the sample receipt dated July 9, 2024, and the report dated July 16.

