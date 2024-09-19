Apple iPhone 15 available for ‘FREE' in THIS Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024; Check deal details

Amazon India is giving users a chance to win a free iPhone 15 during its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. To enter the lucky draw, participants need to play the 'Spin & Win' game on the Amazon app or website during the 'Get Sale Ready' campaign.

Amazon plans to have its Great Indian Festival sale on September 27, 2024. The e-commerce giant will provide Prime members with 24-hour early access beginning September 26th, as it has in previous years. The sale, which is likely to be the largest of the year, will offer significant discounts on a wide range of items in categories such as apparel, smartphones, computers, and more.

The massive online retailer is offering its consumers a chance to win a complimentary Apple iPhone 15 ahead of the sale. Are you curious about how? Continue reading to enter to win an iPhone 15 with Amazon's Get Sale Ready campaign. For users to be eligible for the free iPhone 15, all they need to do is play the Spin & Win game.

Here's how you can enter the lucky draw:

Go to Amazon India app or website

Tap on Great Indian Festival banner

Here, you will see ‘Get Sale Ready’ banner where you will find ‘Chance to win an iPhone 15’

Tap on it.

You will now be redirected to Amazon’s Fun Zone offering ‘Spin & Win’ game to win iPhone 15

Tap on it and spin the wheel

If lucky, you will hit the jackpot and enter the lucky draw to win Apple iPhone 15

The game's winner will be revealed on October 1, 2024, according Amazon. Furthermore, this game can only be played once because it is a one-time event.

In 2023, Apple released the iPhone 15. This smartphone is among the best-selling models in the first quarter of 2024. The A16 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 15. Its 6.1-inch Retina display and 48MP main camera on the rear are its standout features. The device supports the iOS18 software update and has a USB Type-C connection for charging.

