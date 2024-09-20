Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    During his talk, Neelakandan highlighted how Tamil Nadu, a state known for its deep-rooted connection to Vedic traditions and Dharma, has become a target for these divisive forces. He warned that similar strategies are being replicated in other regions.

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    At the Pondy Lit Fest 2023, renowned author and contributing editor at Swarajya, Aravindan Neelakandan, delivered a compelling speech on the growing divisive forces attempting to undermine India's unity. His address focused on the rising influence of external entities and narratives that threaten to fragment Indian society across states, particularly on Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

    UP SHOCKER! Man arrested for killing newborn after anger over fourth daughter

    "If they can win Tamil Nadu, they can replicate that in Karnataka, and in every state," Neelakandan noted. He referenced Maharashtra's Sambhaji Brigade, pointing out their assertion of following a separate 'Shiva religion' rather than Hinduism and their attacks on institutions like the Bhandarkar Institute. He stressed how these groups propagate divisive narratives, creating rifts between communities, such as Marathas and non-Marathas, and Brahmins and non-Brahmins.

    Neelakandan also cautioned against the role of external entities behind these movements. He attributed the spread of such divisive narratives to NGOs and missionary organizations, which, according to him, are connected to larger global agendas aimed at weakening India's unity. "You will find a Missionary hand, an NGO hand related somehow to the church or global Breaking India forces," he remarked.

    Tiruparti laddu row: Pawan Kalyan urges formation of 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' amid outrage

    Neelakandan will be a featured speaker at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024, scheduled from September 20 to 22 at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry. This seventh edition of the festival will feature discussions on topics like defense, security, spirituality, and science, under the theme "Bharat in the New Age," inspired by Sri Aurobindo’s concept of "Bharat Shakti." Neelakandan's insights are expected to contribute to the discourse on India's current socio-political and cultural challenges.

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

