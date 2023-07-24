Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1; Here's what you can expect

    The Moto G14 smartphone will be introduced by the firm on August 1 and will be offered on the online shopping site Flipkart following the launch. The smartphone will be available in the colours Blue and Grey. The Moto G14 will probably cost less than Rs 15,000 in India.

    Moto G14 to launch in India on August 1 Here is what you can expect gcw
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    The launch date of Motorola's next low-cost smartphone in India was confirmed on Monday. The Moto G14 smartphone will be introduced by the firm on August 1 and will be offered on the online shopping site Flipkart following the launch.

    The Moto G14 will have a glossy back that houses a dual-camera system on the back and an LED flash. According to Motorola's specs, the next Moto G14 will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. An octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage will power the phone. The device is expected to launch with Android 13 installed. 

    The manufacturer has guaranteed that the smartphone would be updated to Android 14 and get up to three years' worth of security upgrades. A 50MP dual back camera system is planned for the Moto G14. The front of the device will have a waterdrop-shaped notch that will house the top-center front camera for video calls and selfies.

    The phone's 5,000mAh battery, which supports 20W charging and provides up to 34 hours of call time and 16 hours of video streaming, will power it. The smartphone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition technology, and an IP52 grade for water resistance.

    Pre-orders for the new Moto phone will also begin on the same date at 12 pm (noon). Sneak views of the phone's features, specs, and various colours are currently accessible on the Flipkart web page.  The smartphone will be available in the colours Blue and Grey. The Moto G14 will probably cost less than Rs 15,000 in India. But since this isn't official, we advise our readers to hold off until the company makes a statement.

