    Boost Hibiscus blooms with kitchen ingredients

    Hibiscus plants are a common sight in many homes. While they are beautiful to look at, they also produce a large number of flowers. With the festival of Navratri approaching, these flowers hold special significance. If your hibiscus plant isn't blooming, you can use some simple kitchen ingredients to encourage flower growth. These natural fertilizers can help you have a basket full of flowers in time for Durga Puja

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Hibiscus plants are a common sight in many homes. While they are beautiful to look at, they also produce a large number of flowers. With the festival of Navratri approaching, these flowers hold special significance. If your hibiscus plant isn't blooming, you can use some simple kitchen ingredients to encourage flower growth. These natural fertilizers can help you have a basket full of flowers in time for Durga Puja.

    Boost Hibiscus Blooms With These Kitchen Ingredients

    Used Tea Leaves:

    Used tea leaves can be an excellent fertilizer for plants. Rinse the used tea leaves and add them to the base of the hibiscus plant. They will act as fertilizer and help the plant produce more flowers.

    Eggshells:

    Eggshells are rich in calcium. Grind them well and add them to the base of the plant. This strengthens the roots and promotes healthy growth.

    Curd:

    The bacteria present in curd enhance soil fertility. If you have sour curd that is no longer edible, mix it with water and spray it on the roots and plant. This helps eliminate pests, strengthens roots, and promotes new leaf and branch growth.

    Jaggery:

    Jaggery solution increases the number of microorganisms in the plant, which improves nutrient absorption. Dissolve jaggery in water and add it to the base of the plant to encourage flowering. Avoid adding too much jaggery, as it can attract ants that might harm the roots.

    Banana and Banana Peels:

    Banana peels are rich in potassium and phosphorus, which are beneficial for flower development. Soak a banana peel in water overnight. Mash the peel and mix it with the water. Pour this mixture at the base of the plant to promote blooming.

    Rice and Lentil Water:

    The water used to wash rice or lentils is rich in nutrients beneficial for plants. Instead of discarding it, pour this water at the base of the hibiscus plant daily to encourage abundant flowering.

    Garlic Water:

    Garlic water helps protect against pests and improves soil quality. Crush garlic cloves and soak them in water overnight. Water the plant with this solution in the morning to eliminate pests and promote flowering.

    Buttermilk:

    Buttermilk helps increase the number of microorganisms in the plant's soil. Fill a spray bottle with buttermilk and spray it on the plant and its roots. This is an excellent way to promote plant growth and control pests.

    Vegetable Peels:

    Vegetable peels can be composted to provide nutrients to plants. Store fruit and vegetable peels in a polyethylene bag. Once they decompose, mix them with compost and add it to the base of the plant. This acts as a natural fertilizer.

