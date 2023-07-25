Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch

    Chinese smartphone brand Infinix is set to launch the Infinix GT 10 series smartphones — Infinix GT 10 Pro and the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ in various markets, including India. The upcoming Infinix GT 10 series will likely launch in India in August. The GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+ will likely feature Nothing’s transparent design style.

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Infinix, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will soon introduce the Infinix GT 10 Pro and Infinix GT 10 Pro+ in a number of countries, including India. The e-commerce site Flipkart will carry these smartphones in India after launch, however the precise launch date has not yet been made public.

    The business has not yet released the next phones' official specifications. On the other hand, there are a lot of leaks and rumours regarding the Infinix GT 10 series' features going around online. The Infinix GT 10 series is anticipated to sport a semi-transparent appearance with small LEDs similar to the Nothing Phone 2 in the rear, according to leaked renderings.

    The GT 10 Pro will be offered in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour variants, according to leaked renderings. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is rumoured to have a Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the GT 10 Pro+ may have a Dimensity 8050 chipset, according to media reports.

    The smartphone is anticipated to include 256GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. According to rumours, both devices will have an AMOLED screen with Full HD+ quality. When it comes to the operating system, it is said that these phones will ship with Android 13 out of the box with the XOS overlay on top.

    Regarding cameras, the Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+ are said to have a triple-camera imaging arrangement with a resolution of 108MP, while the front may have a selfie camera with a resolution of 32MP. It is anticipated that both smartphones will feature 5,000mAh batteries. Given that they have continued to supply one for all of their products to date, the manufacturer is likely to include the fast charger in the retail box of the smartphone.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
