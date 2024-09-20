Lifestyle

Karva Chauth 2024: 6 budget-friendly concealers for flawless make-up

Concealer for Spotless Skin

Spotless makeup is incomplete without concealer. Choose from different shades to match your skin tone for Karva Chauth

SUGAR POP Full Coverage Concealer

SUGAR POP's concealer, suitable for all skin types, provides a matte finish. Ideal for medium to dusky skin tones, it's priced at ₹221

Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer

For a matte finish and oil control, opt for Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer. Get the concealer palette for ₹190

LAKMÉ Makeup+Skincare Concealer

For a budget-friendly option, consider Lakmé's concealer. Choose from different shades at ₹279 or explore their concealer and primer combo

Swiss Beauty Liquid Concealer

Swiss Beauty concealer offers 14 shades and is available online for ₹237. The product provides information on skin tone matching

Blue Heaven Flawless Concealer

Available in 5 shades, Blue Heaven's 16-gram concealer tube is priced at ₹158. Shades like Vanilla, Cream, Honey, and Caramel enhance your Karva Chauth 2024 look

