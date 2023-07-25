Samsung announces new all-in-one Wallet app, users can store documents, digital IDs & more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung has announced that Galaxy smartphone users in India can now access their Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card and Driving License, through Samsung Wallet. Users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates within the Wallet.

    Samsung has recently revealed that Galaxy smartphone users can now conveniently access their essential Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and Vehicle Registration Certificate, through Samsung Wallet.  According to Samsung, this action is a part of the company's commitment to being a reliable partner in India's effort to #PowerDigitalIndia. Additionally, owners of Galaxy smartphones may safely save their Co-WIN immunisation certificates in the "Wallet" app for convenient management and access.

    Additionally, Samsung has integrated and improved the functionality of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy devices by adding a variety of additional travel and mobility capabilities to the brand-new Samsung Wallet. With these updates, customers may now take advantage of practical card Tap and Pay options, send money via UPI, and manage bill payments with ease all inside the Samsung Wallet platform.

    The Korean business claims that these new capabilities enable customers to reload and keep track of their FASTag accounts, keep boarding cards for quick access, and purchase rail tickets straight from Samsung Wallet. 

    Along with other features, consumers may quickly monitor the progress of their train trips. Users may upload an image or PDF directly into Samsung Wallet or scan a QR code or barcode to add rail tickets or boarding cards.

    According to the corporation, customers will be able to utilise Samsung Wallet to immediately provide the identification documents and travel documents needed for airport entrance.

    Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driver's Licence, and Vehicle Registration Certificate are the four main digital IDs; however, Samsung Wallet will also provide users access to more than 2,000 more IDs and documents, making it a complete and flexible platform.

