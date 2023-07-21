Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options, design leaked ahead of July 26 launch

Teasing an imminent big change in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, official-looking renders showcase the phone's colour options and complete design. One can expect colour options in green, black, pink, and cream, with a metal finish on the frame and a glass back.

Samsung will host its next iteration of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event where the company will launch new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. Samsung has hinted that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would undergo significant alteration on several occasions. Evan Blass, a tipster, published renderings of the product that give it an official look and hint at the colours and overall design before it launches.

The pictures support previous rumours that said the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger exterior display than the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Plus. Green, black, pink, and cream colour possibilities are hinted at in the photos. The users can expect the back will be made of glass, and that the frame will likely have a metal finish.

Given that users can utilise them more efficiently to shoot films or capture still photographs, the cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's external display might be much more flexible this year. There's also going to be a camera for selfies on the main display.

The reports hint to a slim build. In contrast to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's 6.9-inch display, Samsung may still provide a 6.7-inch screen on the inside. The Motorola Razr 40's cover display, which is 3.6 inches in size, is smaller than the exterior display, which might be 3.4 inches.

Reports also imply that the Galaxy Z Flip 5's basic model would have 256GB of storage and its top model might have 512GB. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may provide up to 1TB of storage. The 3,700mAh battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could support 25W charging. With the packaging, Samsung no longer includes the charging brick. The phone is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The basic 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may cost EUR 1,199 (about Rs 1,09,830). Recall that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB variant, which was its predecessor, was introduced in India for Rs 89,999. 256GB of storage is available for Rs 94,999. Given that Motorola and Oppo also sell their handsets for the same starting price (256GB), this may provide Samsung an advantage.

