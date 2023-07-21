Vivo Y27 with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel rear camera launched under Rs 15,000

The Vivo Y27 5G boasts a 6.44-inch LCD display featuring a waterdrop notch, delivering an FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button. The latest 4G offering from the Chinese manufacturer has been unveiled with a price tag under Rs. 15,000.

With the introduction of the new Vivo Y27, Vivo has expanded its Y-series of phones in India. With a price around Rs. 15,000, the most recent 4G device from the Chinese maker has been introduced. The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is the processor that powers the device, together with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in two colour choices: garden green and burgundy black. It has a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a 2.5D glass casing. The phone is powered by FunTouch OS 13 on top of Android 13.

On the Vivo Y27, Vivo sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2388 1080) LCD display. The maximum brightness of the display is 600 nits. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes pre-installed with FunTouch OS 13 skin, which is based on Android 13.

The Vivo Y27 has a dual rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera as part of its optics. Additionally, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera for taking photos and making video chats.

Dual SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connection possibilities. Additionally, the Vivo Y27 incorporates proximity, ambient light, and accelerometer sensors. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also included. A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone and offers 44W rapid charging. It weighs 190g and has dimensions of 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm.

The price of the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage combination of the Vivo Y27 in India is set at Rs. 14,999. Starting today, the phone will be sold through Vivo's online shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail locations. The Vivo Y27 comes in two colour options namely, Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

