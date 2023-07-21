Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 launch could face delay until October; Here's everything we know so far

    iPhone 15 launch: While Apple typically releases new iPhone models in September, the analyst's channel checks in Apple's supply chain suggest that the launch event could be postponed to the fourth quarter of 2023.

    Apple iPhone 15 launch could face delay until October Here is everything we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Apple iPhone 15 launch could be delayed by a month, as per an industry analyst quoted in multiple reports on Thursday. After consulting with Apple's supply chain, the analyst provided this update. Based on these projections, it is believed Apple may introduce the iPhone 15 series in October of this year rather than its customary September date.

    The report has not provided a clear explanation for why the iPhone 15 series debut is allegedly being delayed. According to earlier media reports, the iPhone launch is proceeding according to plan, and the company may have another event for the Macs in October.

    Apple usually keeps a tight leash on these rumours but the supply chain rumours are hard to avoid, but it is likely that the new development could be a guessing game rather than the actual update.

    Also Read | AppleGPT coming soon? iPhone-maker reportedly testing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT, Bard

    In any case, the iPhone 15 series, which will once again contain the vanilla, plus, and iPhone 15 Pro types, will go on sale in only a few months. According to reports, Apple may release new hues for the iPhones this year, which attracts a lot of interest. In order to meet with upcoming EU regulations for standard chargers, there is even speculation about iPhones switching entirely to USB C as of this year.

    The cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could see some improvements, not just in terms of megapixels but also in terms of sensor performance. Even if there have been reports that Apple used a periscope lens on the Pro Max model, we think that in 2024, the iPhone 16 range may have one. If Apple wants to increase the base price of the iPhones for customers this year, the plain vanilla iPhone 15 should also get some changes.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India REVEALED! Pre-orders to begin today via Flipkart; Check details

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
