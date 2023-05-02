Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16,750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently available at just Rs 16,750 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 33,249 off. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is listed at Rs 49,999 with Rs 46,000 off from the official store price. Here's how you can grab the deal on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Curtain Raiser deals till May 3. One of the most popular foldable smartphones to date is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The third generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which was released a few years ago, has decent features that make it a good buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was introduced with a starting price of Rs 84,999, but the foldable phone is now available for just Rs 16,750 on Flipkart. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will go out on May 4, and as a teaser, the ecommerce giant is giving significant discounts on a variety of devices.

In the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently available for Rs 16,750 after a Rs 33,249 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 49,999, which is Rs 46,000 less than the official retail pricing. Buyers may also get Rs 4,999 cashback on Samsung Axis bank credit cards. This reduces the phone's pricing to Rs 45,999. In addition, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 28,250 discount for your old smartphone. This implies that after all bank incentives and discounts, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is offered in the Flipkart sale for Rs 16,750 after Rs 33,249 off.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a dual 12MP rear camera configuration. It has a front-facing 10MP camera for video calls and selfies. A 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery powers it.

