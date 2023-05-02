Google Pixel Fold to Realme 11 Pro series & more: 5 major smartphones to launch in May 2023

Smartphones to launch in May 2023: The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will be announced in May this year. The Pixel 7a is said to launch globally on May 10 at Google’s I/O event. The OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to launch either in late May or early June.

Google I/O 2023 will take place in May 2023, and Google may unveil the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. Realme might launch its next number series, while OnePlus has plans of its own. Here is a list of the major smartphones that are expected to be released in India in May 2023. . If you are excited about the upcoming 5G phones, then keep reading to know more about them.

Poco F5 series Poco has stated that the Poco F5 Series will be available internationally on May 9th. The brand has also confirmed that the Poco F5 would be available in India on the same day as the worldwide launch. Poco has also unveiled some of the device's major specifications. The Poco F5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 CPU and will sport a triple camera configuration on the back, according to the manufacturer. According to reports, the Poco F5 will include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. The Poco F5 is likely to cost between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Google Pixel Fold There are several decent folding alternatives available, and the Google Pixel Fold will be the next to join the list. Google has been planning to enter this market for some time, and the company may just make its first foray into foldables with the Google Pixel Fold, which will be unveiled on May 10 at the Google I/O event. According to rumours, the Google Pixel Fold will have a 5.8-inch display when folded and a 7.6-inch screen when unfurled. In India, the foldable will be powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor and would cost roughly Rs. 1,40,000. Google Pixel 7a The third member of the Pixel 7 Series will be released in May 2023. The Google Pixel 7a will be available internationally on May 10, 2023, during Google I/O 2023. It will be a mid-range device with minimal improvements over the Pixel 6a, which was released last year. The Pixel 7a is said to have a larger battery, a 90Hz refresh rate display panel, Google's next generation Tensor processor, and a better back camera system. The pricing is also projected to be more than that of the Google Pixel 6a, particularly in India. Pixel 6a was introduced in India for Rs. 43,999; Pixel 7a may be somewhat more expensive than its predecessor. The Pixel 6a is now available for Rs. 28,999 on Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro series The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will be released in May of this year, according to the manufacturer. The identical device is then likely to make its way to India, however the official launch date remains uncertain. The new mid-range phones are expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimesity 7000 processor. It is also rumoured that the Realme 11 Pro+ would include a 200-megapixel main sensor on the back. This device may include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W or 100W fast charging technology. It is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera at the rear panel. Under the hood, there could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charge.