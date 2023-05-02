Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display may launch in 2025: Report

    The current Apple Watch Ultra uses standard OLED technology, but microLED offers many of the benefits of OLED along with some improvements. The microLED Apple Watch is expected to have a 2.1-inch diagonal display, but other features are not yet known

    First Published May 2, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a next-generation display technology called microLED that will be coming to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2025. The current Apple Watch Ultra use regular OLED technology, however microLED provides many of the same benefits as OLED while also making certain upgrades. MicroLED displays have brighter, more brilliant colours and appear to be 'painted on top of the glass,' according to media reports.

    The microLED Apple Watch is rumoured to have a 2.1-inch diagonal display, but additional specifications are unknown at this time. Apple is already testing microLED panels for the Apple Watch and other gadgets at its Cupertino headquarters.

    MicroLED is a brand-new technology that use small LEDs to create individual pixels. MicroLED displays use far less energy than LED displays and have a significantly longer potential lifetime. In comparison to OLED, there is much less risk of screen burn-in.

    However, due to the high costs and difficulty in manufacturing the displays, microLED has not yet been mass-produced. However, several companies are working to figure out microLED.

    According to reports, MicroLED displays enhance contrast and reaction speeds due to pixel-level individual lighting, and the colour is better and brighter. Because microLED displays, like OLED displays, can be flexible, Apple may eventually transition to foldable devices that use microLED. Curved screens might potentially benefit from the technology.

    Reports further suggest the Apple Watch Ultra will be the first gadget to use microLED, but the firm intends to spread it to the iPhone and even the iPad and Mac in the future. It may take some time for Apple to scale the technology to bring larger microLED panels, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone, iPad, and Mac will all employ microLED displays.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
