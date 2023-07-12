Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series' prices leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    Samsung has confirmed the launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. The new series is expected to include three models: Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra -- similar to the last-gen Tab S8 series. The European prices of the Galaxy Tab S9 series have been leaked.

    Samsung is likely to introduce the new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5, new Galaxy Watches, and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet line during its Galaxy Unpacked presentation on July 26. Prices for the anticipated three variants of the new Galaxy Tab S9 series—the Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra—in Europe have now been revealed ahead of time.

    According to media reports, the alleged European pricing for the Galaxy Tab S9 series have been revealed. According to the SamInsider magazine, the price of the Galaxy Tab S9(Wi-Fi) with 128GB and 256GB of storage would be €929.95 (about Rs 84,000) and €1,049 (roughly Rs 95,000), respectively. 

    These rumours claim that the screen sizes of the forthcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series will be the same as those of the Galaxy Tab S8 series from the previous generation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor is anticipated to power the upcoming Tab S9 series, which is likely to focus on upgrading tablets with the most recent chipset.

    The largest of the three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is said to sport a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, two 12-megapixel cameras on the back (wide and ultra-wide), a 13-megapixel front camera, and an 11,200mAh battery. A somewhat smaller but still sizable tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, is anticipated to sport a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    The Galaxy Tab S9, the smallest of the three tablets, is anticipated to sport an 11-inch AMOLED screen. An optical fingerprint scanner, S-Pen compatibility, and a quad speaker arrangement are anticipated for all three tablets.  The regular Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 Plus may feature a single camera on the back and a relatively smaller battery.

