MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch; Know how much it costs now

As the company has launched the Nothing Phone (2) at Rs 12,000 more than its predecessor, the Carl Pei led UK-based startup has slashed the prices of Phone (1) by up to Rs 9000 to cater different sets of buyers. Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 28,999 on Flipkart.

Additionally, purchasers are qualified to receive a flat Rs 1250 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions as well as a discount of up to Rs 1000 on Axis Bank credit card and EMI purchases. Around 5% instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 54,900. Plus 6 months no cost EMI with qualifying credit cards from most leading banks.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with the original Glyph Interface. It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

The new Phone (2) has been made available in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with the best features available. The Glyph Interface hasn't undergone much alteration from the firm.

