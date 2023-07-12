Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch; Know how much it costs now

    As the company has launched the Nothing Phone (2) at Rs 12,000 more than its predecessor, the Carl Pei led UK-based startup has slashed the prices of Phone (1) by up to Rs 9000 to cater different sets of buyers. Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 28,999 on Flipkart.

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone 1 after Phone 2 launch Know how much it costs now gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    After the release of Nothing Phone (2), Nothing has lowered the price of Nothing Phone (1) on its official e-commerce partner Flipkart. The UK-based firm, run by Carl Pei, has lowered the costs of Phone (1) by up to Rs 9000 to appeal to diverse groups of purchasers even though the company has introduced the Nothing Phone (2) for Rs 12,000 more than its predecessor. On Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is presently discounted at Rs 28,999. 

    Additionally, purchasers are qualified to receive a flat Rs 1250 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions as well as a discount of up to Rs 1000 on Axis Bank credit card and EMI purchases. Around 5% instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 54,900. Plus 6 months no cost EMI with qualifying credit cards from most leading banks.

    Also Read | Edit button, following feed & more: Instagram's Threads app to add new features soon

    Nothing Phone (1) comes with the original Glyph Interface. It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

    The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) with OLED display, 50MP dual cameras launched; Here's what makes it special

    The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

    The new Phone (2) has been made available in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with the best features available. The Glyph Interface hasn't undergone much alteration from the firm.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2 with OLED display 50MP dual cameras launched Here is what makes it special gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) with OLED display, 50MP dual cameras launched; Here's what makes it special

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale Check details gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66499 during Amazon Prime Day sale gcw

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop! You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quietly launched in India Check out features price other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quietly launched in India; Check out features, price, other details

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G Which has better camera performance gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

    Recent Stories

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW RBA EAI

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry

    Cleansing to Exfoliating: 7 skin care tips for Oily Skin during Monsoons ATG EAI

    Cleansing to Exfoliating: 7 skin care tips for Oily Skin during Monsoons

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon