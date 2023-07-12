Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7,399 on Flipkart! Check out deal details

Google Pixel 7 is exclusively sold in India via Flipkart, which has been the brand's e-commerce partner over the last couple of years. Nothing has also been in partnership with Flipkart for all of its products.

After the release of the new Nothing Phone (2), Flipkart is now offering the Google Pixel 7 at a significant discount. The Pixel 7 series, which also includes the Google Pixel 7 Pro, includes the Google Pixel 7. Google's Pixel 7 is offered on Flipkart for a significant discount as the Nothing Phone (2), a premium smartphone with a potent chipset and new capabilities, will go on sale in India on July 21. The Google Pixel 7 was introduced in India last year and is only offered there through Flipkart, which has been the company's e-commerce partner for the last couple of years. Nothing's items have all been sold in conjunction with Flipkart.

The Google Pixel 7 is listed at Rs 59,999 in India, however with bank incentives and discounts on Flipkart since the release of Nothing Phone (2), you can acquire it for just Rs 7,399 instead.

After a Rs 12,000 reduction, the Google Pixel 7 is presently priced at Rs 47,999 on Flipkart. In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions made using their HDFC Bank credit card. This implies that a brand-new Google Pixel 7 is available for Rs 44,999. Additionally, the e-commerce site will give you up to Rs 37,600 back in return for your used smartphone. This brings the value of the Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 7,399.

Along with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 was introduced in India in October. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A Tensor G2 chipset powers it. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are included with the SoC. Android 13 is preinstalled on the Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 7 has two rear cameras, one with a 50MP main sensor and the other with a 12MP super wide lens. The gadget has a 10.8MP selfie camera up front.

