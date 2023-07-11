Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quietly launched in India; Check out features, price, other details

Samsung has silently launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in India. The model is now listed on Samsung’s official India website and available to buy at a price of Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 has been quietly released in India. The device is now available to purchase for Rs 49,999 for an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant on Samsung's official India website. There are five hues you may choose from: blue, olive, graphite, lavender, and white.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 variant has been a long time coming. The phone was actually launched back in 2022 but at that time, Samsung only brought the Exynos 2100 version to India which seems to be discontinued at the time of writing. Aside from the different chipset, the two models are identical in every aspect.

You will receive the same 6.4-inch Dynamic or LTPO AMOLED 1080p display with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 1200nits brightness, and a hole punch cut-out, which contains a 32MP selfie camera. With a soft touch matte plastic back and a metallic frame, the S21 FE 5G offers an elegant and simple design.

Also Read | Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

The placement of the cameras on the rear is highly reminiscent to the Galaxy 21, which means that Samsung has maintained the S21's contour cut aesthetics. There are three cameras: an 8MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide angle, and a 12MP primary camera. For resistance to dust and water, the phone has IP68 certification. The S21 FE further has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. There is no charger in the box, though.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is coming to India at a time when rumours of Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos 2200 are picking up steam. Samsung will reportedly launch it later this year, which leaves the newly launched S21 FE in a bit of an odd spot.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check out expected price, specs