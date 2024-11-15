When Peepal tree became only living border pillar on India-Pak border

India News
A peepal tree on the India-Pakistan border has completely enveloped a border pillar with its roots. The pillar is now painted on the tree's bark.
This pillar, numbered 918, is at the Suchetgarh checkpost. It was once an ordinary pillar, but the tree grew and engulfed it.
This is perhaps the only living border pillar, now part of a tree. It shows that borders and peace can coexist.
The peepal tree may be centuries old, and the pillar's marks are still visible on its trunk, slowly fading.
The BSF and Pakistani Rangers chose not to cut the tree. Instead, they painted the pillar on the trunk, making it a symbol of the border.
The tree is located in Suchetgarh village, about 28 km from Jammu city, on the India-Pakistan border.
Three main branches lean towards India, two towards Pakistan, seemingly connecting both nations.
The tree is now a tourist spot. Visitors learn about the border's history and marvel at this unique tree.
The tree and pillar symbolize that borders can represent peace. It is hoped this area will become a center for tourism and peace.