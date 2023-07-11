Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

    The Redmi 12 will be arriving in the Indian market on August 1. The launch event date was shared by the brand on Twitter.  The phone is expected to cost under Rs 15,000. Here's what we know so far.
     

    Redmi 12 with crystal glass design to launch in India on August 1
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Since the Redmi 12's global launch last month, information on the phone's arrival in India has been awaited. The business had teased a formal debut of the phone in India in June, but nothing had happened. The Redmi 12's official debut date has officially been disclosed by the company, so people who have been anticipating its release may finally get their hands on the device.

    The Redmi 12 will be hitting the Indian market on August 1, that is roughly 20 days from today. The launch event date was shared by the brand on Twitter and a lot of focus seems to be on the phone's crystal glass back panel.

    The official Twitter handle of Redmi India, talking about the phone, tweeted, "You asked and here it is, #XiaomiFans. Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, #Redmi12 with crystal glass design and our style icon @DishPatani. Launching on 1st August."

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check out expected price, specs

    The Redmi 12 specifications were released by the business on a thorough landing page at the time of its global debut. Similar specifications, with minor variations (if any), are anticipated for the phone that will be released in India.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India: 5 reasons why YOU should buy it

    Speaking of the technical details, the Redmi 12 sports a large 6.79-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, giving customers a fluid experience. The phone is 76.28 mm thick and 168.60 mm broad. It has a 198.5 gramme weight.

    When it comes to the camera, the phone has a triple camera arrangement, with a 50-Megapixel primary camera and secondary cameras with 8-Megapixel and 2-Megapixel resolutions. A macro camera and an 8-megapixel front camera are also included.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro expected to come in dark blue colour with a grey undertone: Report

    The phone will come pre-installed with Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone is also powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities. Three colors—Polar Silver, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue—are offered for the phone. The phone also comes in three storage configurations: 4GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Additionally, the phone is supposed to accommodate up to 1TB of expandable storage.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 5G vs Poco F5 5G: Comparing design, camera, battery, other details

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
