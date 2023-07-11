Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check out expected price, specs

    Nothing Phone (2) will debut in India as well as global markets. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to pack a 4,700mAh battery. Check out all details.

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE Check out expected price specs gcw
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (2) is scheduled to launch in India and global markets later today. The debut of the Nothing Phone (2) will take place live, beginning in the evening. Pre-orders are currently open on the company's website, and it has already been revealed that the smartphone would be sold in India through the e-commerce site Flipkart. According to the company, customers will also be able to buy the Nothing Phone (2) directly from Nothing Drops pop-up shops in Bengaluru, India.

    The launch of Nothing Phone (2) in India will start around 8.30 p.m. IST tonight. The event will be broadcast live on the organization's website and official YouTube channel. The video embedded below allows you to view the live broadcast as well.

    It is confirmed that a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be used in the Nothing Phone 2's second iteration. Additionally, the business has stated that it will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The battery capacity of the next smartphone is 4,700mAh.

    While the Nothing Phone 2's other characteristics are yet unknown, leaks and rumours indicate that it will feature up to 512GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It may run NothingOS 2.0, which is based on Android 13. A 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens are anticipated for the dual camera back device. The Nothing Phone 2 is rumoured to include a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

    The Nothing Phone 2 will be offered in two colour options: white and dark grey/black, as was previously stated. Through Flipkart, a refundable payment of Rs. 2,000 is required to pre-order it.

    The business has not yet disclosed the Nothing Phone (2)'s official launch pricing in India. However, according to a previous source, the smartphone's starting pricing in India will be between Rs. 42,000 and Rs. 43,000. According to yet another source, the smartphone would be offered with two different storage configurations at launch. While the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is rumoured to be priced at EUR 849 (approximately Rs. 76,500), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model may be advertised for EUR 729 (about Rs. 65,600).

