Apple has introduced the new AirPods 5, featuring adaptive audio to automatically switch between ANC and transparency mode. The earbuds also integrate Siri AI for smart queries and support live translation, making them ideal for travellers.

Apple has introduced the new AirPods 5 which gets adaptive audio to auto-switch between ANC and the transparency mode, and featuring a tweaked open-ear design. It’s a notable change from Apple’s familiar in-ear approach, aiming to deliver a more open listening experience while keeping users connected to their surroundings.

You also get to use Siri AI to make queries and seek recommendations based on your messages with friend. And yes, the AirPods 5 will support live translation which is an underrated feature for travellers.

Scroll to load tweet…

The new AirPods 5 comes with a richer and more immersive sound experience for the users. It comes with the best ANC feature available to date. It is even more natural than ever. It automatically adjusts to ANC to transparency. As liked by the users, the sound adjusting is like usual- swipe up and down on the stem of the buds.

Apple AirPods 5: Price and Availability

Apple also has a second AirPods 5 option which comes with wireless charging for the case, longer battery life and an intuitive volume control on the stem. These are priced at $129 and $149 and will go on shelves from September 18.

What Else Did Apple Announce?

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday. The iPhone 18 duo come with notable hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. They run on Apple's latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and include the company's new in-house C2 modem. The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is advertised to deliver battery life of up to 30 hours.