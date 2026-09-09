The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be the traditional iPhone announcements. According to reports, Apple may introduce performance and camera upgrades, along with higher prices for the Pro models.

Apple's September 2026 event takes place tonight, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the first foldable iPhone, Apple Watch Series 12, and AirPods 5 among the devices slated to debut.

Apple's biggest hardware event of the year is nearly here. On Wednesday, September 9, the company will hold an event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, to announce its next-generation iPhone range. The event might be especially crucial this year, as Apple is apparently preparing to join the foldable smartphone market.

For Indian viewers, the ceremony will take place late tonight, making the debut worth staying up for.

When will Apple's September 2026 event begin in India?

Apple's event will begin at 10 a.m. PT on September 9, which is 10:30 p.m. IST in India. The presentation is likely to include Apple's latest hardware announcements and might last an hour or more, depending on the number of devices unveiled.

Where can I watch the iPhone 18 unveiling live?

Apple will broadcast the September event via many of its own channels. Viewers may watch it on the Apple website, Apple TV, the Apple Developer app, and Apple's official YouTube channel.

Users viewing on phones, computers, or smart TVs may find the YouTube broadcast more convenient, but the presentation will also be available on Apple's own platforms.

iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra: What to Expect

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be the traditional iPhone announcements. According to reports, Apple may introduce performance and camera enhancements, as well as higher prices for the Pro versions.

The iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable iPhone, might be the more surprising release. The gadget, rumoured to have a book-style folding design, might include a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch interior screen. It is projected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500, making it Apple's most costly iPhone to date.

Apple Watch and AirPods announcements

Apple is also likely to release the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, with faster processors and new AI-powered health and fitness features.

The business might perhaps debut the AirPods 5, two years after the AirPods 4. Meanwhile, camera-equipped AirPods are expected to be released in 2027 rather than on launch day.

The business might perhaps debut the AirPods 5, two years after the AirPods 4. Meanwhile, camera-equipped AirPods are expected to be released in 2027 rather than on launch day.

The event might thus be one of Apple's most significant September debuts in years.