Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

As per several reports, the chairman of Reliance Industries will likely launch the new Jio 5G phone at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year. As per the previous leaks, the phone has the codename ‘Ganga’. It features Samsung’s 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest person and over the years, he has significantly invested in introducing technology through the masses. The billionaire-owned Reliance Jio firm made a significant contribution by introducing a number of reasonably priced 4G handsets and internet services for a larger audience. In order to increase accessibility, Mukesh Ambani even started offering simple installment on Reliance Jio goods.

Even though the firm hasn't yet made any formal announcements on the phone, tipster Abhishek Yadav released a photograph of the suspected Jio 5G smartphone in a tweet, indicating how the phone would seem. The new Jio Phone 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, according to the information provided by the leaker.

The device's camera will probably include a dual back arrangement with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The phone is anticipated to include an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. According to reports, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging.

The phone most likely comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There will probably be more online leaks about the new smartphone in the next months.