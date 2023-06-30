Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

    As per several reports, the chairman of Reliance Industries will likely launch the new Jio 5G phone at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year. As per the previous leaks, the phone has the codename ‘Ganga’. It features Samsung’s 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. 

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India cheapest 5G phone this year report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest person and over the years, he has significantly invested in introducing technology through the masses. The billionaire-owned Reliance Jio firm made a significant contribution by introducing a number of reasonably priced 4G handsets and internet services for a larger audience. In order to increase accessibility, Mukesh Ambani even started offering simple installment on Reliance Jio goods.

    Following that course, Mukesh Ambani is currently preparing to introduce a new 5G smartphone that will probably be the most affordable in the nation. According to several sources, the new Jio 5G phone would most likely be introduced by Reliance Industries' chairman during the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year.

    Even though the firm hasn't yet made any formal announcements on the phone, tipster Abhishek Yadav released a photograph of the suspected Jio 5G smartphone in a tweet, indicating how the phone would seem. The new Jio Phone 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, according to the information provided by the leaker.

    The device's camera will probably include a dual back arrangement with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The phone is anticipated to include an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. According to reports, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. 

    According to earlier reports, the phone's codename is "Ganga." It has 32GB of storage that can be increased with a microSD card and Samsung's 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM. The phone most likely comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There will probably be more online leaks about the new smartphone in the next months.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch it is similar to THIS phone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch; it is similar to THIS phone

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Should you buy Apple latest phone or wait for upcoming one?

    Amazon AMAZING deal iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime Day sale know how to buy apple smartphone gcw

    Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Nothing Phone 2 pre order begins in India Check out offers bank deals more gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins in India; Check out offers, bank deals & more

    Amazon accidentally reveals prices of iQOO Neo 7 Pro Motorola Razr 40 Realme Narzo 60 gcw

    Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

    Recent Stories

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge snt

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India vma

    Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch it is similar to THIS phone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch; it is similar to THIS phone

    Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, know fees of stellar cast ADC

    Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, know fees of stellar cast

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon