OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Firm launches its cheapest phone ever; here's everything you need to know

OnePlus earlier this week held an event in New York City to introduce its most recent flagship, the OnePlus 10T 5G. The OnePlus Nord 20 SE, the brand's most affordable smartphone, was quietly released by the smartphone manufacturer shortly after the OnePlus 10T 5G introduction. For the time being, it appears that the OnePlus Nord 20 SE has only been released in the United States (US). The smartphone costs $199, making it the most cheap OnePlus product available worldwide (approximately Rs 15,700). The smartphone is presently available for purchase on AliExpress in the US and is scheduled to do so on August 12.

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a water-drop notch as one of its primary features. A MediaTek Helio G35 CPU together with a 64GB storage option and 4GB of RAM power the smartphone. With 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE was introduced.

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE features a dual rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at launch. The new OnePlus Nord smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front.

It appears that only the US has seen the release of the OnePlus Nord 20 SE. The smartphone shares the same technical details as the Oppo A77 4G, which costs Rs 15,499 in India.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus phone's software interface and distinctive alert slider, however, are what most consumers found to be its best feature. You may choose between the vibration, quiet, and ring modes using the alert slider, which is the toggle switch located above the power button. People now demand that other phone manufacturers implement it as well because of its utility. Instead, OnePlus has been moving in the opposite way.

