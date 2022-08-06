Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will OnePlus not use alert slider on its phone? Here's what latest reports say

    OnePlus smartphones now come in different categories and the company has kept some of its features for the premium range. The OnePlus 10T doesn't come with the iconic alert slider, which is what differentiates OnePlus from other Android phone makers.
     

    Will OnePlus not use alert slider on its upcoming phones Here s what latest reports say gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    Over the past several years, OnePlus has seen a significant transformation, evolving into a flagship brand and functioning as one of Oppo's sub-products. The OnePlus phone's software interface and distinctive alert slider, however, are what most consumers found to be its best feature.

    You may choose between the vibration, quiet, and ring modes using the alert slider, which is the toggle switch located above the power button. People now demand that other phone manufacturers implement it as well because of its utility. Instead, OnePlus has been moving in the opposite way.

    Recently, reports suggest that the corporation removing this function to make room for another. So, is OnePlus permanently doing away with the alert slider on their phones? No, is the response. According to rumours, OnePlus wants to reinstate the alert slider on its devices.

    Also Read | YouTube testing new feature to allow users to zoom in to any video; here's how to use it

    One of the corporate executives cited in media reports claims that the corporation removed the alert slider in order to use the extra room for a bigger vapour chamber and more antennae. According to OnePlus, although appearing to be a little device, the alert slider really takes up a lot of inside space.

    Based on recent reports it seems probable that OnePlus will retain the alert slider confined to its premium models and give the Nord series a new focus. It's interesting to note that rumours suggest OnePlus may bring back the alert slider, but only for the Pro variants. And it is simple to imagine the business employing this tactic. After all, the alert slider is present on the OnePlus 10 Pro but it is absent on the most recent OnePlus 10T.

    This week, the OnePlus 10T 5G was made available to consumers in a number of nations, including India, where the flagship device is priced at Rs 49,999 and this time comes with a 16GB RAM option.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 to launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India report gcw

    Will iPhone 14 launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India?

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone gcw

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone?

    Is affordable Nothing Phone 1 lite in the pipeline Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    Is affordable Nothing Phone (1) lite in the pipeline? Here's what latest reports suggest

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India 4 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it

    Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds launched Know its features price colours and other details gcw

    Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds launched; Know its features, price and other details

    Recent Stories

    Friday Box Office Collection Report Sita Ramam Bimbisara Vikran Rona Ek Villain Returns drb

    Box Office Report: ‘Sita Ramam’, Bimbisara dominate the Friday collections

    YouTube testing new feature to allow users to zoom in to any video here s how to use it gcw

    YouTube testing new feature to allow users to zoom in to any video; here's how to use it

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies Tesla CEO accuses tech giant of fraud in buyout deal gcw

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies, Tesla CEO accuses tech giant of fraud in buyout deal

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday chemistry is quite an Aafat drb

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

    Google India Ki Udaan to showcase india s milestones on 75 years of Independence gcw

    Google's 'India Ki Udaan' to showcase India's milestones on 75 years of Independence

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon