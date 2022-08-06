Will OnePlus not use alert slider on its phone? Here's what latest reports say

OnePlus smartphones now come in different categories and the company has kept some of its features for the premium range. The OnePlus 10T doesn't come with the iconic alert slider, which is what differentiates OnePlus from other Android phone makers.

Over the past several years, OnePlus has seen a significant transformation, evolving into a flagship brand and functioning as one of Oppo's sub-products. The OnePlus phone's software interface and distinctive alert slider, however, are what most consumers found to be its best feature.

You may choose between the vibration, quiet, and ring modes using the alert slider, which is the toggle switch located above the power button. People now demand that other phone manufacturers implement it as well because of its utility. Instead, OnePlus has been moving in the opposite way.

Recently, reports suggest that the corporation removing this function to make room for another. So, is OnePlus permanently doing away with the alert slider on their phones? No, is the response. According to rumours, OnePlus wants to reinstate the alert slider on its devices.

Also Read | YouTube testing new feature to allow users to zoom in to any video; here's how to use it

One of the corporate executives cited in media reports claims that the corporation removed the alert slider in order to use the extra room for a bigger vapour chamber and more antennae. According to OnePlus, although appearing to be a little device, the alert slider really takes up a lot of inside space.

Based on recent reports it seems probable that OnePlus will retain the alert slider confined to its premium models and give the Nord series a new focus. It's interesting to note that rumours suggest OnePlus may bring back the alert slider, but only for the Pro variants. And it is simple to imagine the business employing this tactic. After all, the alert slider is present on the OnePlus 10 Pro but it is absent on the most recent OnePlus 10T.

This week, the OnePlus 10T 5G was made available to consumers in a number of nations, including India, where the flagship device is priced at Rs 49,999 and this time comes with a 16GB RAM option.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it