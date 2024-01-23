OnePlus 12 India price, sale date leaked ahead of launch; Check details

OnePlus 12R is said to be available for purchase in February. It is powered by a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. OnePlus 12 will go on sale in India via Amazon.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R will make their formal debuts in India on January 23 at the "Smooth Beyond Belief" event. There is a new leak indicating the flagship phone's pricing and sale date. It is expected to be available for purchase across the nation on January 30. The OnePlus 12 made its debut in China in December of the previous year. It is powered by a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the pricing details of the OnePlus 12 on X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, the handset will cost Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM.

It is said that the 16GB RAM variant would cost Rs. 69,999. The anticipated launch date is January 30. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is anticipated to go on sale in February. These specifics match previous releases.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be unveiled in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. They will go on sale via Amazon.

The OnePlus 12 made its debut in China in December of last year, retailing at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 50,700) for the entry-level 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colorways are available in China.

It is anticipated that the specs of the OnePlus 12 model released in China would be comparable to those of the Indian version. The phone has a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by ColorOS 14, an Android 14-based operating system, in China. Under the hood, it sports a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 has a triple camera setup at the rear with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor that has been optimised for Hasselblad. Its front camera is 32 megapixels. The phone has a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, 100W SuperVOOC charging, and 1TB of internal UFS 4 storage.

