    OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R India launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus 12 is launching in India and global markets on Tuesday, making it one of the few phones to offer the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the country. OnePlus 12 launch event in India will have other products announced for the market. Here are the launch event details and what else we can expect.
     

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    OnePlus 12 is launching in India and global markets on Tuesday, making it one of the few phones to offer the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the country. After a successful introduction in China, the phone will soon be available for purchase in portions of Europe and India. According to the official teases released by the business in recent days, OnePlus is also anticipated to launch the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Buds 3 earphones.

    When and where to watch event live?

    The worldwide event for the OnePlus 12 India launch is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at 7:30 PM in Delhi. Additionally, OnePlus will broadcast the event live on its own YouTube page and social media accounts.

    Here's what you can expect

    With the latest AI chip, the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to be a significant advance. With Hasselblad's assistance, OnePlus plans to advance its camera technology. The company is anticipated to introduce the same sensors that were originally shown on the OnePlus Open foldable.

    With a peak brightness of 2600 nits, the OnePlus 12's AMOLED QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168) display is brighter than some of the most current flagships, such as the iPhone 15 Pro (2000 nits) and the Pixel 8 Pro (2400 nits). Additionally, a sizable 5,400mAh battery with 100W rapid charging capabilities will be included with the smartphone.

    At the launch event, the OnePlus 12R and the new OnePlus Buds 3 earphones are probably going to be present with the OnePlus 12. The phone is anticipated to be outfitted with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from the previous year. It should come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of ROM as standard.

    The OnePlus Buds 3, which should have adaptive noise cancellation and perhaps a few additional useful capabilities, may offer Pro-like functionality at a cheaper price.

