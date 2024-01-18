Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung confirms launch of Galaxy Ring; Here's what we know about health, fitness device

    Samsung finally unveiled its long-awaited Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. Alongside the flagship smartphone series, the Korean phone maker also teased a new range of products called the Galaxy Ring.

    Samsung confirms launch of Galaxy Ring Here is what we know about health fitness device gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Samsung has finally formally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Ring following months of speculation. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the smart ring, describing it as a "powerful and accessible" health and wellness gadget.

    Samsung revealed the name and design of the future wearable during the event, but it did not reveal any details about its functions. The Galaxy Ring is expected to have fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and a step counter, much like other smart rings.

    While giving details on the new Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung said, “Meet the Galaxy Ring, with AI technology is empowering us to stay connected, unleash our creativity, and build healthier habits all in more meaningful ways. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for you to try it yourself."

    Also Read | Google to layoff more employees? Here's what CEO Sundar Pichai said

    Dr Matthew Wiggins, a clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, shared insights into upcoming features for the Samsung Health app.  These include the ability to use sleep tracking algorithms to monitor potential symptoms of sleep apnea, to keep heart rate alarms going while you sleep, and to monitor changes in blood oxygen levels driven by Galaxy AI.

    Dr. Wiggins hinted at a noteworthy feature called "My Vitality Score," which is similar to Fitbit features. This tool uses activity, sleep habits, and heart rate data to track users' mental and physical preparation. Users will also receive a reminder about their drugs and alerts regarding possible interactions with food or other medications in a forthcoming app update.

    When will Galaxy Ring release?

    The Galaxy Ring is "coming soon," according to the business, although has withheld information on the device's exact cost or release window. The Galaxy Ring might cost about $300, based on comparisons with other well-known smart rings like the Oura Ring 3.

    Availability of Samsung Galaxy S24 series

    Pre-orders for Samsung's newest Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones are now available in India. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) features power every phone. These new gadgets will be on sale on January 31st. 

    Also Read | Realme Note series teased, likely to offer 108 MP camera; Will it compete with Redmi Note 13?

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme Note series teased likely to offer 108 MP camera Will it compete with Redmi Note 13 gcw

    Realme Note series teased, likely to offer 108 MP camera; Will it compete with Redmi Note 13?

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro confirmed to launch in India in February Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro confirmed to launch in India in February; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series full specifications leaked ahead of January 17 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series full specifications leaked ahead of January 17 launch

    Do you know you can enjoy 25 minute in store demo before purchasing Apple Vision Pro gcw

    Do you know you can enjoy 25-minute in-store demo before purchasing Apple Vision Pro?

    OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event gcw

    OnePlus 12 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of January 23 event

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO) RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO)

    India to have world's largest Temple of Vedic Planetarium; Check deets anr

    India to have world's largest Temple of Vedic Planetarium; Check deets

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction RKK

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic divies into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction

    7 long-weekend getaways near Ayodhya RBA

    7 long-weekend getaways near Ayodhya

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon