Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) teased on Flipkart, major specifications leaked ahead of launch

    Carl Pei’s Nothing is gearing up to launch its second smartphone in India soon. Online commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Nothing Phone 2. Check all details here.

    Nothing Phone 2 teased on Flipkart major specifications leaked ahead of launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    India will be among the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2) and the company is planning to boost its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) is being manufactured by the company locally in India. The phone was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with model number AIN065, hinting at imminent launch. Just like the Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India via Flipkart.

    According to reports, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. According to rumours, the phone will have a similar design approach, with a transparent back and a Glyph Interface that includes LED strips.

    Also Read | Receiving WhatsApp calls, texts from international numbers? Beware! It's a scam

    The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to include a 50MP main camera with OIS and two additional sensors. The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery as well as rapid wired and wireless charging. 

    India will be one of the first nations to receive the Nothing Phone (2), and the business intends to increase production in India. For those who are unaware, the firm manufactures the Nothing Phone (1) in India. The phone was also recently discovered on the BIS certification website with the model number AIN065, indicating an impending release. The Nothing Phone (2), like the Phone (1), will be available in India through Flipkart.

    Also Read | Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart; 5 reasons to buy Pro version

    Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 1 is now available for a reduced price of 28,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing Big Saving Days. On the back panel, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is combined with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is placed within the hole punch display for selfies and video chats.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart 5 reasons to buy Vivo X90 Pro gcw

    Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart; 5 reasons to buy Pro version

    Apple Saket sold iPhones AirPods iPads more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days Report gcw

    Apple Saket sold iPhones, AirPods, iPads & more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days: Report

    Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I O 2023 WATCH gcw

    Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 (WATCH)

    Pixel 7a to launch in May 5 big changes you can expect from Google upcoming phone gcw

    Pixel 7a to launch in May: 5 big changes you can expect from Google's upcoming phone

    Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 60MP selfie camera 5100mAh battery more check details gcw

    Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 60MP selfie camera, 5,100mAh battery & more

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise ADC

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala anr

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala

    football EPL English Premier League: Why Erik ten Hag continues to back David de Gea despite costly mistake leading to Manchester United loss vs West Ham?-ayh

    EPL: Why ten Hag continues to back de Gea despite costly mistake leading to United's loss vs West Ham?

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT 94 03 pc pass percentage girls perform better than boys how to check results other details gcw

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT! 94.03% students pass exam; Know how to check marks, stream-wise results

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon