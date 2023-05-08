Nothing Phone (2) teased on Flipkart, major specifications leaked ahead of launch

Carl Pei’s Nothing is gearing up to launch its second smartphone in India soon. Online commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Nothing Phone 2. Check all details here.

India will be among the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2) and the company is planning to boost its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) is being manufactured by the company locally in India. The phone was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with model number AIN065, hinting at imminent launch. Just like the Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India via Flipkart.

According to reports, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. According to rumours, the phone will have a similar design approach, with a transparent back and a Glyph Interface that includes LED strips.

Also Read | Receiving WhatsApp calls, texts from international numbers? Beware! It's a scam

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to include a 50MP main camera with OIS and two additional sensors. The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery as well as rapid wired and wireless charging.

India will be one of the first nations to receive the Nothing Phone (2), and the business intends to increase production in India. For those who are unaware, the firm manufactures the Nothing Phone (1) in India. The phone was also recently discovered on the BIS certification website with the model number AIN065, indicating an impending release. The Nothing Phone (2), like the Phone (1), will be available in India through Flipkart.

Also Read | Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart; 5 reasons to buy Pro version

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 1 is now available for a reduced price of 28,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing Big Saving Days. On the back panel, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is combined with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is placed within the hole punch display for selfies and video chats.

Also Read | Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 (WATCH)