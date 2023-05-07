Receiving WhatsApp calls, texts from international numbers? Beware! It's a scam
WhatsApp scam: A new WhatsApp scam is being reported. Victims are getting calls from unknown international numbers. If you get any such call, it is best to not pick it up and block the number. Check out all details.
WhatsApp has become a hotbed for spam and commercial communications, which is why millions have switched from regular SMSs to the messaging programme. However, the sophistication of WhatsApp frauds is increasing.
You no longer have to worry about annoying promotional messages from brands (who do not have your consent to message you on WhatsApp). There have been numerous reports of people receiving WhatsApp calls (both audio and video) from random international numbers originating in countries such as Malaysia, Kenya, and Vietnam, based on the ISD codes provided.
Most individuals are understandably alarmed when they get calls from these nations, and they are also concerned about how these fraudsters obtained their phone number. As you may be aware, WhatsApp uses the VoIP network, thus these users can call from any nation without incurring additional expenses. These are not unique cases, and a quick check on social media will reveal that many people are dealing with this problem.
The users have received WhatsApp messages with the country codes +60 (Malaysia), +254 (Kenya), and +84 (Vietnam). Others have reported receiving calls from +62 (Indonesia) and +223 (Mali), among other countries.
Nobody knows what these calls and callers are up to, but when you get a call from a strange number, chances are they are trying to trick you into disclosing personal information that would help them steal money from your account or others.
However, just because you get calls from foreign numbers does not imply that the call originated in that country. WhatsApp enables encryption for calls and texts, making it difficult to track the individual, and it appears that hackers are taking advantage of this to swindle customers.
if you get a call on WhatsApp from any of ISD codes, we strictly advise you to not pick the call and also block the number so that they cannot try calling you again. It is best to stay away from such scams by ensuring that whoever you interact with online is a trusted person.
