Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart; 5 reasons to buy Pro version

The newly launched Vivo X90 Series offers professional-level imaging capabilities that enable consumers to capture their imagination like professionals, even in challenging scenarios. Here are 5 reasons why you should by Vivo X90 Pro.

The wait is now over, as the new Vivo X90 series is now available in India. The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are now available for purchase on Flipkart, with great pricing and incentives. The sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, which is now underway and has special deals on a variety of items, including smartphones.

The X90 series was released with a strong emphasis on the camera. It introduces professional photography equipment that work on every level, even in the most difficult conditions, thanks to their superior camera system and features.

Overall design: To begin with, the Vivo X90 Pro boasts a sleek appearance. The phone is made of vegan leather. The textured panel not only resists smudges and fingerprints, but it also makes the X90 Pro the most grippable camera phone available. The curve on the front and rear is also exactly perfect. All of the sides, top, and bottom are made of metal. You also receive an IP68 certification.

Camera takes top spot: The phone's "true 1-inch-type" Sony IMX989 sensor is its biggest selling feature. Vivo couples it with an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens. You also get the next-generation V2 chip, which promises improved low-light performance. The sensor is similar to the one used in the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but the X90 Pro employs it in a totally different manner, aiming for more natural colour tones in images. And the fact that Vivo performs better in night mode than many phone companies makes the X90 Pro's main camera genuinely a photography phone for all seasons. There's also a 50MP portrait mode and a 12MP ultrawide mode with autofocus.

Amazong battery: Vivo has optimised the phone brilliantly, and it shows in the battery life. On moderate use, the X90 Pro's 4,870mAh battery can easily last a full day. Because of the 120W rapid charging capabilities, a full charge only takes around 25 minutes. The phone also includes 50W wireless charging.

Under the hood: The Dimensity 9200, MediaTek's fastest processor at the time of writing, makes its India premiere with the X90 Pro. Performance is smooth, and while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exceeds it in test scores and real-world edge situations, there is little to complain about in terms of general performance.

Additional features: The X90 Pro boasts a set of strong and pretty clear stereo speakers, an IR blaster for controlling smart home devices, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, making it a full premium package with comparable cost.

