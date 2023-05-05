Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Fold officially revealed ahead of launch at Google I/O 2023 (WATCH)

    Google Pixel Fold launch: It will be launched on May 10. The Pixel Fold is confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup. The 8-second teaser video reveals the front and back of the Pixel Fold, which is set to launch on May 10.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Google Pixel Fold will be available on May 10 at the annual Google I/O 2023 event, and the firm has formally introduced its first foldable phone in a video ahead of the event. Google has released a short teaser image of the Pixel Fold, demonstrating how it will seem in real life.

    Aside from that, the video does not reveal any technical details about the phone. The Google Pixel Fold will have the same clamshell shape as the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but it will look more like previous Pixel phones. Along with the Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 7a will be unveiled at I/O 2023.  Although Google Pixel Fold was teased in a video, leakers shared official images of the foldable device a few weeks earlier.

    Also Read | Pixel 7a to launch in May: 5 big changes you can expect from Google's upcoming phone

    The pricing of the Google Pixel Fold has also been disclosed, and it will cost nearly twice as much as the Apple iPhone 14. According to the report, the Google Pixel Fold will be available for $1,799 with the top-of-the-line variant costing $1,919. According to the rumour, the smartphone will be available in two colour variants, and pre-orders will include a free Google Pixel Watch.  In comparison, the Apple iPhone 14 was released with a starting price of $799.

    Also Read | Google I/O 2023: Pixel Buds A-series new colour tipped alongside Pixel 7a

    Google Pixel Fold is said to have a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outside panel with a resolution of 2092x1080 and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with a resolution of 2208x1840. The inside display is made of ultra-thin glass that is covered by plastic. The Google Pixel Fold weights 283g, according to the reports.

    The Google Pixel Fold is said to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, which is also included in the Google Pixel 7 Pro. According to reports, the processor will be combined with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone's camera will include a triple camera arrangement with a 48MP main sensor. The phone has a 9.5MP camera on the outside display and an 8MP sensor on the interior display for video calls and selfies.

    Also Read | Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 60MP selfie camera, 5,100mAh battery & more

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
