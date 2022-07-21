Nothing Phone (1): Pre-order delayed, special sale on July 27 on Flipkart; Details here

The Nothing Phone (1) sparked a lot of buzz, and now there are concerns with the smartphone's availability, with pre-order pass holders being notified there would be a delay in receiving their phones. The firm has recently stated that on July 27 at 12PM IST, it would run a sale exclusively for Nothing pre-order pass users.

According to Nothing India's Vice President Manu Sharma, Nothing will offer a special discount for Nothing Phone (1) pre-order customers on Flipkart on July 27 at 12PM IST. "To all pre-order pass holders, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and delays in receiving Phone (1). On July 27 at 12 noon, we will conduct a special discount on @Flipkart for you," Sharma stated in a tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by an official notice from Nothing that provided further information on the special deal. The pre-purchase pass money will be reimbursed to consumers on July 23, and they can pay the full amount along with their order on July 27, 12PM IST onwards. Furthermore, starting today, Flipkart will call pre-order consumers to confirm their choice of the Nothing Phone (1), and users will receive all of the perks and benefits that were promised.

Sharma further stated that individuals who do not receive a call from Flipkart will still be accommodated. The Nothing Phone (1) was released earlier this month, and it has LED lights hidden under a translucent layer of the rear panel known as the Glyph interface. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU was combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone has a dual back camera configuration and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

