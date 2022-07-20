Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, recently introduced Nothing's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), to considerable fanfare. The smartphone features a never-before-seen design, with glowing strips beneath the glass back panel, among other features. In the midst of much speculation over the smartphone's release date, the business has recently revealed that pre-order customers would be prioritised.

    In a tweet, Nothing India's Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma stated that the firm will prioritise customers who have pre-ordered the Nothing Phone 1, apologising for not having every model available right now. "Pre-order consumers will be prioritised to acquire their preferred Phone (1); we're really sorry, not every model is now available," he stated.

    Sharma further stated that e-commerce partner Flipkart would contact customers who wish to purchase the goods to check on the version of their choice and create a sale just for those who have expressed interest. In another tweet, he stated, "Be assured, all pre-order advantages will be granted to individuals who confirm their choice of Phone (1) variation to Flipkart."

    Nothing Phone (1) was released on July 12 in India and is priced at Rs 32,999 and above. The Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the smartphone. The smartphone includes a dual-camera arrangement on the back and a hole-punch camera on the front.

    The Nothing Phone (1) has 900 LED lights that illuminate when there is a new notification, a call, a message, or even an email. It has ten Glyph patterns that may be used to make individual ringtones for certain contacts. The smartphone runs Android 12 with the NothingOS overlay on top. NothingOS provides a stock Android-like experience with no adverts or bloatware. The camera app has Studio light and Glyph light modes for well-lit photographs in low-light situations. 

    The Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase at 7PM on July 21 and has been launched in two colour options - black and white.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
