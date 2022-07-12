Nothing Phone (1): 7 things you must know ahead of its launch

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Phone (1) launch ceremony will be widely televised, and many predictions have been made. The Nothing Phone (1) will be released on July 12, and the event will be livestreamed beginning at 8:30pm IST on the company's official YouTube channel or on their website.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) will be released in India today. The business will hold the launch ceremony for the Nothing Phone (1) in London, and Indians will be able to witness it remotely. This is the first smartphone and second product from the Carl Pei-led tech brand.

    Here are 7 things one user must know about the gadget:

    • The Snapdragon 778+ SoC CPU will power the Nothing Phone (1). With at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
    • The phone will come with Nothing OS and the most recent Android version.
    • The smartphone is rumoured to have an AMOLED screen. There will be a punch hole design on the front with narrow bezels all around.
    • The business verified that the Nothing Phone (1) has a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main lens on the back. There will be a single camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

    • The Nothing Phone (1) will include LED lights on the back panel that will illuminate when there is a new notification. One of the teasers also stated that the LED lights will be used as a fill light during picture shoots.
    • The white colour option has previously been announced by the firm. One of the tipsters also revealed the black variant, although the business has yet to confirm it.
    • The company has previously announced a partnership with Flipkart for the India launch, and it has stated that there would be deals on the e-commerce site.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
