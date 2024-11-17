Entertainment

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

The trailer of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film 'Pushpa 2' is being released on Sunday evening from Bihar. Know about the height of the star cast of Pushpa 2 including Allu Arjun

Actor: Allu Arjun

Character: Pushpa Pushparaj

Height: Approx. 5 feet 6 inches

Actress: Rashmika Mandanna

Character: Srivalli

Height: Approx. 5 feet 3 inches

Actor: Fahadh Faasil

Character: SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Height: Approx. 5 feet 7 inches

Actress: Srileela

Character: Item Girl

Height: Approx. 5 feet 5 inches

Actor: Jagapathi Babu

Character: Villain

Height: Approx. 5 feet 11 inches

Actor: Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari

Character: Keshava 'Mondelu' (Pushpa's friend)

Height: Approx. 5 feet 9 inches

Actress: Anasuya Bharadwaj

Character: Dakshayani

Height: Approx. 5 feet 5 inches

Actor: Rao Ramesh

Character: MP Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu

Height: Approx. 5 feet 11 inches

Actor: Prakash Raj

Character: Villain

Height: Approx. 5 feet 9 inches

Actor: Divi Vadthya

Character: News Reporter

Height: Approx. 5 feet 5 inches

Actor: Brahmaji

Character: Sub Inspector Kupparaj

Height: Approx. 5 feet 10 inches

