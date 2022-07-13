Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Nothing Phone (1) should be your next smartphone

    The new Nothing Phone (1), which has a starting price of Rs 32,999, is aimed at the mid-range category around Rs 40,000. With a novel LED-lighting transparent back panel and a clean software interface, the smartphone attempts to stand out in a congested market.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Carl Pei's new consumer technology brand, 'Nothing,' has officially entered the Android mobile market with the introduction of its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). Pei co-founded the OnePlus brand with Pete Lau in 2013, and in 2020, Pei departed OnePlus to launch Nothing, with the first product being Nothing Ear (1) earphones.

    The gadget is available in three RAM and storage configurations, as well as two colours: black and white. While the brand claims that the Phone (1) is transparent, the fact is that the gadget has a shell within the glass rear panel that simulates the appearance of a transparent phone. Here are all of the specifications for the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. It has a 4500mAh battery and supports 33W rapid charging.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1): 7 things you must know ahead of its launch

    However, the retail packaging does not include a charging brick or a transparent cover. The Type C cable is not included. On the back panel, the Phone (1) has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor. Inside the hole punch display is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

    Nothing guarantees three years of Android support and four years of security fixes every two months. In terms of security, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as support for face unlock.

    Also read | Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    The Nothing Phone (1) has 900 LED lights that illuminate when there is a new notification, a call, a message, or even an email. It has ten Glyph patterns that may be used to make individual ringtones for certain contacts. The smartphone runs Android 12 with the NothingOS overlay on top. NothingOS provides a stock Android-like experience with no adverts or bloatware. The camera app has Studio light and Glyph light modes for well-lit photographs in low-light situations.

    Flipkart will sell the Nothing Phone (1), and the e-commerce portal has teamed with HDFC Bank to give a Rs 2,000 immediate discount on both credit and debit cards. However, the deal is only accessible to consumers who pre-ordered the phone. The Phone (1) open sale will commence on Flipkart on July 21 at 7 p.m. IST. The business hasn't said anything regarding the phone's offline capabilities.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; smartphone not to come with charger?

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
