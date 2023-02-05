Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2-year warranty launched

    The new laptop from Lenovo comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 220 nits of peak brightness. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U provides unbeatable performance at a competitive price point and uncompromising features. Know details here.

    Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2 year warranty launched know price specs other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    A new IdeaPad 1 laptop from leading technology company Lenovo has been released in India. It has the most recent AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display, Windows 11, dual speakers with Dolby Audio compatibility, and a 14-hour battery life.

    The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU will cost Rs 44,690 in India, while the one with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor will cost Rs 38,640. The Cloud Grey Lenovo IdeaPad 1 will go on sale on February 8 through Lenovo Exclusive shops, Lenovo.com, Amazon, and other major retailers.

    Also Read | Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    The new Lenovo laptop has Dolby Audio stereo speakers and a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 220 nits. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, up to 512GB of M.2 2242 PCIe 4.04 NVMe SSD storage, 8GB of LPDDR5-5500 RAM, and up to integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics.

    Additionally, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop has a built-in 720p HD camera with a physical privacy shutter that offers an extra measure of security and keeps unwanted observers out. It includes a privacy shutter, an HD web camera with 720p resolution, and a non-backlit keyboard.

    Along with two 1.5W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and HD audio are all supported by the gadget. It includes a 42Wh battery that offers up to 14 hours of backup.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 45,000! You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart; Details here

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj Fursat shot on iPhone 14 Pro watch short film gcw

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    iPhone 14 under Rs 45000 You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart Details here gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 45,000! You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart; Details here

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging 108MP main camera launched all details here gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging, 108MP main camera launched

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light at rear panel 240W fast charging gcw

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    Like the Pro Max Ultra but not overpriced OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gcw

    Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    Recent Stories

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report RBA

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report RBA

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

    PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis asks him to try millet as well watch gcw

    'Superb...': PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis, asks him to try millet as well

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Watch Here is how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast gcw

    WATCH: Here's how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon