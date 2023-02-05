Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2-year warranty launched

The new laptop from Lenovo comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 220 nits of peak brightness. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U provides unbeatable performance at a competitive price point and uncompromising features. Know details here.

A new IdeaPad 1 laptop from leading technology company Lenovo has been released in India. It has the most recent AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display, Windows 11, dual speakers with Dolby Audio compatibility, and a 14-hour battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU will cost Rs 44,690 in India, while the one with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor will cost Rs 38,640. The Cloud Grey Lenovo IdeaPad 1 will go on sale on February 8 through Lenovo Exclusive shops, Lenovo.com, Amazon, and other major retailers.

The new Lenovo laptop has Dolby Audio stereo speakers and a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 220 nits. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, up to 512GB of M.2 2242 PCIe 4.04 NVMe SSD storage, 8GB of LPDDR5-5500 RAM, and up to integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics.

Additionally, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop has a built-in 720p HD camera with a physical privacy shutter that offers an extra measure of security and keeps unwanted observers out. It includes a privacy shutter, an HD web camera with 720p resolution, and a non-backlit keyboard.

Along with two 1.5W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and HD audio are all supported by the gadget. It includes a 42Wh battery that offers up to 14 hours of backup.

