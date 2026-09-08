Apple's first foldable iPhone, rumored to be an ultra-thin 'iPhone Ultra', may support MagSafe charging directly. According to reports, the device could have built-in magnets, allowing users to attach accessories without a special case. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the foldable phone or its features.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could support MagSafe charging despite its reported ultra-thin design. In an interview with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Tom's Guide claims that the gadget need to incorporate the magnets needed for MagSafe into its construction. This would make it possible for customers to connect compatible chargers and accessories without having to purchase a case made especially for magnetic support.

The alleged information gives Apple's next iPhone Ultra—which is anticipated to be one of the company's smallest iPhones—an additional possible function. However, Apple has not confirmed the foldable, its specifications or whether MagSafe will be included. Here’s what the latest report says.

According to Tom's Guide, there has been discussion over whether or not the iPhone Ultra will come with integrated MagSafe. The journal claims that the foldable should include the magnets needed for MagSafe straight into its design, based on a conversation with Mark Gurman.

If true, this would enable consumers to connect compatible MagSafe accessories and chargers without having to buy a casing made especially for adding magnetic support. Although Tom's Guide still advises needing a cover, MagSafe on Apple's first foldable could be more practical with built-in magnets.

Given that the iPhone Ultra is anticipated to be incredibly thin, the alleged MagSafe capability is noteworthy. Reports state that when the foldable is open, it may measure 4.5mm. It may be between 9 and 9.5 mm when closed.

Additionally, the gadget is anticipated to include a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outside display, providing consumers with a bigger display when unfurled and a smaller phone when closed.The pre-launch coverage of the iPhone Ultra still has the MagSafe information. The final product may not match current expectations because Apple has not formally verified the foldable or its features.