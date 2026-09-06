Based on leaks and predictions, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to launch in September 2026. This article covers the expected launch dates, event times, and tentative pricing for India, the US, and Dubai. It also touches on potential design features and color options for the upcoming flagship model.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to be a standout model in the September 2026 range as Apple prepares for its next significant iPhone release. The September 10 "Surprise and Shine" event has been formally announced by Apple. The event will start at 10:30 PM IST, according to Apple's India website, although 10 AM PT is listed as the start time on Apple's developer page.

There is yet no official announcement regarding the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Nonetheless, a number of leaks and predictions indicate that Apple may reveal the gadget on September 9. Additionally, there are rumours that the firm may unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and a new foldable iPhone at the event.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Dates For India, Dubai, and the US

The following timetable is anticipated based on the most recent reports:

Launch date: September 9, 2026

Event time in India: 10:30 PM IST

Event time in Dubai: 9:00 PM GST

Event time in the US: 10:00 AM PT

Pre-orders are anticipated on September 12.

Anticipated retail release date: September 18

Pre-orders may start on September 12, according to many reports. The pre-order and sale dates have not, however, been formally verified by Apple.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, UAE and US (Tentative)

The cost of the iPhone 18 Pro Max has not been disclosed by Apple. According to leaks, the next model may cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

India: Rs 159,900 to Rs 170,000 (anticipated)

US: $1,299 to $1,399 (anticipated)

Dubai/UAE: AED 5,950–6,350 for the 256GB model, AED 6,950–7,450 for the 512GB, AED 7,950–8,500 for the 1TB, and AED 9,900–10,600 for the 2TB (anticipated)

These are unofficial estimates derived from analyst reports and leaks. At launch, Apple is anticipated to reveal the exact cost.

Apple is reportedly planning to retain the triple-camera setup and flat-edge design. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be available in blue, silver and a new dark cherry or burgundy colour.