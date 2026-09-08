Apple is set to unveil its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max tomorrow at its September event. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch date, time and how to watch it live.

Apple is gearing up for its annual September hardware event, where the company is expected to unveil its next-generation premium iPhones. The event could be particularly significant this year, with reports pointing to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, while a long-rumoured foldable iPhone may also make its debut.

Apple iPhone 18 launch: When and how to watch

Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event is scheduled to take place on September 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino. For viewers in India, the presentation will begin at 10:30pm IST.

The event will be streamed globally through Apple’s official YouTube channel and its dedicated events page. Apple has not confirmed the products it plans to announce, but leaks and analyst reports have offered several clues about what could be unveiled.

Interestingly, reports suggest Apple may change its usual launch strategy this year. The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly unlikely to launch alongside the Pro models, potentially making the premium versions the main focus of the event.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Expected upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could continue with a 6.9-inch panel. Instead of increasing screen sizes, Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island to offer more usable display space.

Under the hood, both models are expected to feature Apple’s A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process. The new processor could bring improvements in performance and power efficiency.

Camera upgrades may include a variable-aperture main sensor, giving users greater control over light entering the lens. The phones are also expected to run iOS 27, with further developments to Apple Intelligence and Siri.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could steal the show

The biggest surprise could be Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone. Reports suggest the device may feature a book-style design, with an outer display of around 5.3–5.5 inches and an inner screen measuring approximately 7.7–7.8 inches.

The foldable is also rumoured to focus heavily on reducing the visible crease, with reports pointing to a new hinge and support structure. Other leaked specifications include an A20-series chip, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi 7 and a larger dual-cell battery.

However, all foldable iPhone details remain unconfirmed. Apple’s September 9 event is expected to provide the definitive answers.