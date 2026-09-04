Apple's September 9, 2026 event is expected to unveil the iPhone 18, 18 Pro, and the foldable iPhone Ultra. Recent leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders will start on September 12, 2026, and detail its expected specifications like the A20 Pro chip and a triple 48MP camera system.

The Surprise and Shine Apple September event is set to take place on September 9, 2026, starting at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in India. The iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Ultra—Apple's first foldable phone—are the three new phones that will be unveiled that day. The pre-order date for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has appeared online in a recent round of leaks. On that note, here is everything that you need to know about the same, along with specifications and cameras.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Sale Date

A Macwelt report claims that Apple will begin taking orders on Saturday, September 12, 2026, after delaying pre-sales by one day. September 11 is a day of commemoration and sadness in the United States, thus this will take place. Apple may potentially alter the commencement time. Pre-orders are anticipated to start on September 12 at midnight PT and around 12:30 PM IST, instead of the customary 5:30 PM (IST) launch.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specifications

A 6.3-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz might be found in the Apple iPhone 18 Pro. The Apple A20 Pro chipset, which is based on a 2nm technology, may power it. According to leaks, the chipset will likely run 15% quicker and provide about 30% more energy efficiency. A 5100mAh battery that supports MagSafe wireless charging is another option for the phone.

Regarding photography capabilities, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro may include three rear cameras: a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. The gadget could include an 18MP camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls.